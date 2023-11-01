Savlon Swasth India collaborates with Emiway Bantai and Dharavi Dream Project

The brand has launched an anthem that taps into hip hop culture to encourage hand hygiene amongst young India.
In a unique move to make washing hands more relevant and a cool thing to do with youngsters, Savlon Swasth India Mission has brought together the talented children of The Dharavi Dream Project and rap artist Emiway Bantai to present ‘Haath Dhona Cool Hai’ - an anthem to promote hand hygiene.
Savlon has engaged the children as community change ambassadors to establish that washing hands is a universal practice to prevent the spread of diseases. The Dharavi Dream Project After School of Hip-Hop, a non-profit organisation based in Mumbai, through various educational programmes, mentorships and community engagement, supports children living in Dharavi, Mumbai. The anthem is written and composed by Emiway.
Sameer Satpathy, divisional chief executive, personal care products business, ITC, said, "Handwashing plays a pivotal role in maintaining overall health. With the anthem Haath Dhona Cool Hai, Savlon Swasth India Mission taps into the cultural truth of the youth of today to make the simple but predominant style of the hand rub by rap stars worldwide, an interesting and relatable symbol of washing hands.”
Emiway adds, "I never thought once that the rap style of rubbing hands could mean so much more. I’m excited for this collaboration with Savlon Swasth India Mission as it has done the unthinkable and I can state with full confidence that once you have seen it you will always connect it back to washing hands.”
The Dharavi Dream Project team, as a collective exclaims, “Hand Hygiene is a must for all age groups and across strata of society. We are glad to be a part of this project of global importance and have a platform to express our point of view with Emiway through the foot tapping rap anthem for Savlon Swasth India Mission. Haath Dhona, truly cool hai!”