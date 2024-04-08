Savlon's #HandwashLegends campaign promotes handwashing as a cool activity for India's youth

Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Kainaz Karmakar, chief creative officers, Ogilvy India commented, “Hacking culture makes for some of the most interesting ideas. This is one of them. The iconic Hip Hop move hacked to point out that it actually resembles hand-washing washing is funny and endearing. Our Savlon teams are always looking for new ways to promote the idea of using soap to kill germs. Over a hundred diseases can be prevented by this simple habit, which needs to be continuously reiterated. The way to inculcate the habit is to start with the young ones. They may not be interested in a lecture about hand hygiene but they are deeply interested in Hip Hop. Marrying the two has led to this campaign.”