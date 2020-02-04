SBI Life gives a father-daughter touch to its 'family first' narrative

SBI Life Insurance has launched its latest integrated brand campaign titled 'Apno ki #HimmatWaliSeeti'. Illustrating the effect family support can have in reinstating an individual's self confidence, the campaign builds on the insight that a person's happiness is key to the family's happiness.
The 360 degree campaign endorses responsibility and carefulness in that it encourages people to pursue their passion while making sure their life insurance is a financial priority to secure the needs of their loved ones.
The ad film depicts a stand-up podium setting, where a father is seen addressing the audience about pressures of responsibilities in life and how they just keep bundling up. And while he makes his point, his daughter stands up and whistles in appreciation. The whistle, as the brand reveals, is a metaphor for the 'depressurising effect' of the family's support in today's challenging life and times. The campaign has been crafted by Mullen Lintas India.
Often in its campaigns, SBI Life has presented its services as a panacea to the financial turbulence that could afflict a person and their kin in times of adversity. The campaigns typically lay more emphasis on family, and then build upon it with brand proposition. For instance, here are a couple of SBI Life's ad films.
The new campaign carries the narrative forward with a sentimental spin to a father-daughter relationship. The brand connection, as the film suggests, is the sense of caring and accountability for others, especially family.
Speaking on how the campaign was conceived, Ravindra Sharma, chief of brand and corporate communications, SBI Life Insurance, says, “In our society, family continues to be the bedrock of support and our communication seeks to highlight the strength of family support. Especially in today’s challenging times, family support plays a fundamental role in shaping an individual’s well-being, it acts as a de-pressuring agent in life.” Commenting on the intent behind the campaign, he adds, “Through this campaign, we aim to support every individual in securing their family’s well-being in a better way, without compromising on their dreams.”
Here are some more spots from the campaign: