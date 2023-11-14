SBI Life’s children’s day film ‘Paanchvi Diwali’ focuses on health awareness

The film is an effort to address the dire need to make India malnourishment free and ensure that every child across rural India is healthy and nourished.
SBI Life Insurance has unveiled a children’s day film, Paanchvi Diwali, to raise awareness around nutrition and healthcare amongst rural and tribal children of India. The film leverages Artificial Intelligence to bring forth the crucial need for child nutrition, especially among the rural populace.
The story highlights how the social issues related to malnutrition and lack of education around the need for proper healthcare among the tribal communities residing in Dhar (Rajasthan) and Baran (Madhya Pradesh), have been overcome through SBI Life’s interventions with Action Against Hunger NGO, which leverage the government's existing Anganwadi infrastructure.
The campaign film set to the enchanting rhythms of Rajasthani folk music, underlines SBI Life’s dedication in nurturing the health of new mothers and infants in nomadic tribes to reach the age of five with robust health and nutrition.
The video opens with a tribal mother and child visiting an Anganwadi for a routine check-up, discovering the child's positive growth. Excited that her child will soon turn 5 by Diwali, the mother declares her daughter as the 'utsav moorthi'.The daughter requests for Kheer as Diwali treat. The video portrays the mother's sacrifices, from late-night visits to the center to balancing farming with ensuring her child's health. In the end, the child shares a spoonful of Kheer with her mother, acknowledging her efforts. In that touching moment, the mother realises she's the true 'utsav moorthi'.
The campaign closes with visuals of the mother and child celebrating Diwali, interspersed with real-life images of Sahariya tribe mothers and their children, a true reflection of the campaign’s impact.