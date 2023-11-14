SBI Life’s children’s day film ‘Paanchvi Diwali’ focuses on health awareness

The video opens with a tribal mother and child visiting an Anganwadi for a routine check-up, discovering the child's positive growth. Excited that her child will soon turn 5 by Diwali, the mother declares her daughter as the 'utsav moorthi'.The daughter requests for Kheer as Diwali treat. The video portrays the mother's sacrifices, from late-night visits to the center to balancing farming with ensuring her child's health. In the end, the child shares a spoonful of Kheer with her mother, acknowledging her efforts. In that touching moment, the mother realises she's the true 'utsav moorthi'.