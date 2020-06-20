Scarecrow M&C Saatchi wins the creative mandate of Reliance Jewels

A spokesperson from Reliance Jewels, added, “We are excited to welcome Scarecrow M&C Saatchi as our creative partner and look forward to working closely with their enthusiastic and talented team to action our creative agenda going forward. The Jewellery industry is set to bring in disruption just like other Fashion and Lifestyle categories and with that it becomes imperative for a brand like Reliance Jewels to bring in game-changing communication and creative strategy.”