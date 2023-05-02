Sehwag and Gavaskar are Kamla Pasand’s new ambassadors, but netizens aren’t amused

Ranveer Singh and Amitabh Bachchan were the brand ambassadors last year. However, Bachchan withdrew himself from the campaign after public outrage.
Kamla Pasand has roped in veteran cricketers Virender Sehwag and Sunil Gavaskar for its latest Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign. Cricketers are usually seen promoting fantasy sports, automobiles and even FMCG products. But this is the first time that cricketers have been roped in to promote pan masala. The ad is airing on JioCinema as well as Star Sports.
The pan masala category has always relied on celebrities for the marketing of products. However, they have been under the scanner for a while now. Last year, Kamla Pasand had roped in actors Ranveer Singh and Amitabh Bachchan for a TVC. However, after public outrage, Bachchan terminated his contract with Kamla Pasand and returned the money received for the promotion.
The brand, however, continued to use the ad featuring Bachchan, after which he sent out a legal notice to the brand.
Actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar have also been criticised recently for promoting similar products.
Many netizens are now also calling out both Sehwag and Gavaskar for promoting an unhealthy product, while being associated with sports.