Senco Gold and Diamonds join hands with Sushant Divgikar to launch the Pehchaan anthem for Pride Month

The campaign is aimed at uplifting and empowering the ‘Pehchaan’ of the LGBTQ+ community.
In a bid to support LGBTQ+ community for Pride Month, Senco Gold and Diamonds, one of the jewelery retail chains of India in collaboration with Indian drag queen, singer, and actor Sushant Divgikar has launched an anthem, ‘Pehchaan’. The song is a deep rumination and vulnerable insight into the singer's world and personality.
Voicing the song for the campaign, this symphony signifies Sushant’s declaration of self-identity and the unapologetic acceptance of one-self. The two-and-a-half-minute video portrays a rallying cry, a lament, and a joyous declaration of their flamboyant personality. The lyrics further gives homage to the inner fire that drives and pushes one out of the shadows to stand tall in authentic glory.
“Music unites people in much the same way that advocacy does, bringing people together to fight for a better world. Our latest campaign, ‘Pehchaan’ is driven by the insight that an individual’s journey of discovering their gender, sexual orientation and preferences is unique. Through powerful storytelling and vibrant soundtrack, we at Senco Gold and Diamonds intend to make a statement about the importance of acceptance and belonging." says Joita Sen, director and head of marketing and design at Senco Gold.