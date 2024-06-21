Senco Gold and Diamonds join hands with Sushant Divgikar to launch the Pehchaan anthem for Pride Month

“Music unites people in much the same way that advocacy does, bringing people together to fight for a better world. Our latest campaign, ‘Pehchaan’ is driven by the insight that an individual’s journey of discovering their gender, sexual orientation and preferences is unique. Through powerful storytelling and vibrant soundtrack, we at Senco Gold and Diamonds intend to make a statement about the importance of acceptance and belonging." says Joita Sen, director and head of marketing and design at Senco Gold.