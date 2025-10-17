Senco Gold’s MyDigigold encourages daily digital gold saving

MyDigigold, the digital gold platform from Senco Gold & Diamonds, has launched a new campaign titled ‘Sone Ki Aadat Dalo’, encouraging Indians to view gold not just as a festive purchase but as a smart, everyday investment habit.

Conceptualised and executed by Digitale, part of Lookad Media, the campaign aims to redefine traditional gold buying by making it more inclusive, flexible, and digitally accessible. The idea focuses on empowering users to invest in gold — whether Rs 10 or Rs 10,000 — through the platform’s digital ecosystem, with the tagline “Grow Karo, Glow Karo” capturing the blend of financial growth and self-confidence.

Joita Sen, director and head of marketing & designs, Senco Gold & Diamonds, said: “Gold has always been a symbol of prosperity in Indian culture. But today’s generation seeks more than tradition; they seek flexibility, control, and purpose. With myDigigold, we’re giving them just that — a chance to grow their wealth, their way.”

Arnab Samanta, director – content & strategy, Digitale, said: “With ‘Grow Karo, Glow Karo’, we’re inspiring people to see digital gold buying as a pathway to both financial growth and personal confidence — a modern way to shine, inside and out.”

The ‘Sone Ki Aadat Dalo’ campaign will run across digital platforms, using relatable content, real user stories, and savings challenges to highlight how consistent gold investing can lead to long-term growth and financial independence.