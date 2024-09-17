Senior teams, value pricing, and stress on fundamentals: Manja co-founders tell their story

For Manja, most of its best work has come from project-based work. “Many times, clients have come to us saying, ‘We've gone to ABC and we are not happy with what that agency has done. It doesn't mean Manja is now our agency; ABC is still ours, but would you be open to taking a stab at it?’ So, it’s a fresh brief,” explains Thakurta on how some of the project work comes to the agency.