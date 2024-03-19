Sensodyne's new campaign promotes the use of mouthwash for better oral care

Bhawna Sikka, category lead - Oral Healthcare, Haleon ISC, shared her excitement about Sensodyne Mouthwash's debut campaign, stating, "As a brand, Sensodyne is committed to the purpose of liberating people from sensitivity & delivering everyday oral health. Most people believe a Mouthwash can only offer fresh breath and hence do not try the category. With this campaign, we are educating people on how Mouthwash can be an effective way to manage a complete oral care routine. The campaign also highlights how Sensodyne Mouthwash delivers 4 Oral Care benefits for complete protection of teeth.”