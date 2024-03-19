Sensodyne's new campaign promotes the use of mouthwash for better oral care

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign aims to educate people on the effectiveness of mouthwash in maintaining a complete oral care routine.
Sensodyne, an oral care brand from the house of Haleon (erstwhile GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare), is encouraging people to adopt a better oral care routine through its latest commercial for the newly launched Sensodyne Complete Protection+ Mouthwash.
Through its new commercial, Sensodyne wishes to highlight how Mouthwash can complement daily brushing to achieve complete protection for teeth. The commercial brings to life how Sensodyne Complete Protection+ Mouthwash reaches all corners of teeth to deliver 4 benefits - sensitivity protection, enamel protection, cavity protection, and lasting freshness. With a formulation that is free of alcohol, the mouthwash leaves behind a feeling of freshness without any burning sensation.
The film has been launched in 7 languages across India using a mix of TV & digital platforms.
Bhawna Sikka, category lead - Oral Healthcare, Haleon ISC, shared her excitement about Sensodyne Mouthwash's debut campaign, stating, "As a brand, Sensodyne is committed to the purpose of liberating people from sensitivity & delivering everyday oral health. Most people believe a Mouthwash can only offer fresh breath and hence do not try the category. With this campaign, we are educating people on how Mouthwash can be an effective way to manage a complete oral care routine. The campaign also highlights how Sensodyne Mouthwash delivers 4 Oral Care benefits for complete protection of teeth.”