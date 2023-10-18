Shaadi.com celebrates Durga Shakti of women through its new campaign

Speaking on the new digital film, Johanna Israni, social media marketing, Shaadi.com, said, “Pujo is often seen as a celebration of good over evil while overlooking the battles fought by Maa Durga to get there. This campaign is a reminder that there will be ups and downs in life. So when women embody the spirit of the goddess, it is not about achieving perfection, but the shakti that enables them to keep fighting the good fight. ” The film is available across all social media platforms.