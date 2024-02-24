Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal teases new venture with cryptic Instagram reel

As online chatter peaks, one can't help but wonder: What's Anupam Mittal up to now? With a tagline reminiscent of Pepsi's iconic '90s campaign, 'Yeh Dil Maange More,' his followers are leaving no stone unturned to decode the message. While the details remain under wraps for now, people are flooding his Instagram with comments, each trying to crack the code and predict his next move. Curiosity is infectious, and it seems like everyone is eagerly awaiting the big reveal.