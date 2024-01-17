Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaanesque adventure on the Hyundai Creta

The ad's action-themed treatment is a mirror of the kind of content viewers are consuming these days.
First came Pathaan with all its action sequences; it set the box office alight. And now, the movie’s lead pair is off on another similarly inspired action-packed adventure, not in a sequel, but in a new ad for the SUV Hyundai Creta.
The ad sees Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone drive around, by the looks of it, in a European city to stop a truck carrying a shipment of fake bonds or bills.
It takes the duo less than two and a half minutes to get the job done — sleek shots of the Hyundai Creta take centre stage while they are at it — but what is hilarious is the car carrying a Maharashtra (MH) number plate.
Shah Rukh Khan has been the face of Hyundai for a quarter of a century now, having become its face in 1998 for the Santro. Padukone joined Khan in representing the carmaker in 2023.
A teaser for this advert dropped online a couple of weeks ago, teasing the pair’s appearance. Adding to this campaign was Hyundai India COO Tarun Garg's appearance on Bigg Boss (episode hosted by Karan Johar), where he and the show’s contestants revealed the new Hyundai Creta.
An interesting bit to note is the ad’s action makeup serving as evidence of the content Indian viewers are consuming these days – Pathaan, Jawan, KGF, Pushpa, War.
Advertisements aren’t very immune to it. Khan’s first ad for Coca-Cola-owned carbonated beverage Thums Up in 2022 was an on-a-train action sequence that received a thumbs-up from many viewers.
Padukone’s 2023 ad for Asian Paints, albeit light-hearted, had an action sequence before the humour took over. Khan's ad with actress Alia Bhatt for D'Décor Fabricare last year too had an action sequence.
Padukone made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om in 2007 with Khan; from then, the two have acted in multiple films together, endorsed brands such as Pepsi and Goibibo, and have appeared in a video for Padukone-owned skincare brand 82°E.