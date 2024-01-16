Shah Rukh Khan has inked more than 10 brand deals since January 2023

A recent analysis conducted by TAM Media Research reveals a substantial increase in the number of brands graced by the actor on television. In the January-July period of 2023, Khan was seen endorsing a remarkable 21 brands, a notable rise of 24% from the same period in 2022 and an astounding surge of nearly 133% from 2021. This trajectory signifies not just a quantitative expansion but a testament to the enduring popularity of the 'King Khan' in the advertising arena.