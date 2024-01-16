Shah Rukh Khan has inked more than 10 brand deals since January 2023

Accompanying the actor’s relentless box office success is his rise in the ad world. Here are all the new brands under SRK’s belt.
Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan has not only dominated the silver screen with three blockbuster films within the past year but has also surged back into the advertising world with newfound vigour. The actor's charm and appeal have translated into a burgeoning list of brand endorsements, marking a significant ascent from recent setbacks.
Detergent brand Tide is the latest to announce Khan as its brand ambassador, in its new campaign. Tide joins the list of more than 21 brands that are now represented by the Bollywood titan. Since January 2023, the actor has inked more than 10 partnership deals with brands from various categories, marking a clear upswing in the superstar’s endorsements.
A recent analysis conducted by TAM Media Research reveals a substantial increase in the number of brands graced by the actor on television. In the January-July period of 2023, Khan was seen endorsing a remarkable 21 brands, a notable rise of 24% from the same period in 2022 and an astounding surge of nearly 133% from 2021. This trajectory signifies not just a quantitative expansion but a testament to the enduring popularity of the 'King Khan' in the advertising arena.
This resurgence can be attributed, in no small part, to Khan's stellar return to the cinematic landscape. The actor marked his comeback with the film 'Pathaan' in January 2023, a cinematic triumph that amassed a global collection surpassing Rs 1,050 crore. Following this success, 'Jawan' emerged as another blockbuster, raking in approximately Rs 1160 crore worldwide. The latest addition to Khan's illustrious filmography, 'Dunki,' has also left its mark at the box office with a worldwide collection of Rs 380.60 crore.
The actor's triumphant run at the box office has seamlessly translated into success in the advertising realm. However, it is noteworthy that the past few years were not without challenges for Shah Rukh Khan. In 2017, the actor's brand value stood at an estimated $106 million, a figure that witnessed a considerable dip in 2022, plummeting to as low as $55.7 million according to Duff & Phelps celebrity valuation reports.
The challenges were exacerbated by personal setbacks, including the arrest of Khan's son in late 2021 in an alleged drug case. The aftermath saw Edtech firm BYJUS, an entity Khan was endorsing at the time, pulling advertisements featuring the actor, sparking a #BoycottBYJUS trend on social media.
However, with the wind now firmly in his sails, Shah Rukh Khan has forged partnerships with a slew of new brands in 2023, heralding a promising trajectory into 2024. The list includes:
Tide
Everest Spices
Rungta Steel
Sunfeast Dark Fantasy
D'Decor
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup
Realme
Myntra
D’yavol
UltraTech Cement