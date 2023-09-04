Shah Rukh Khan Promotes TV9 Network with a TVC ahead of 'Jawan' Debut

The news network is the news partner for Jawan, the actor's upcoming release.
It isn't uncommon to see Indian news channels make their presence felt in prominent Bollywood releases throughout the year. What is uncommon, however, is to see stars from upcoming releases featured in advertisements for news channels outside of the film.
A few days before Jawan's debut on big screens, one of the season's most anticipated releases, actor Shah Rukh Khan featured in a 30-second ad film for media house TV9 Network (Associated Broadcasting Company).
In the ad, Khan asserts that no one can compete with him when he takes on the role of a villain like he does in the movie. Similarly, he goes on, no one can compete with TV9 Network in news reporting. "Naam toh suna hoga. News network ke baadshah, TV9 Network," he adds.
TV9 Network is the news partner for the film. Jawan is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 7.