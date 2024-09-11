Shakti Kapoor’s classic villain look meets Shraddha's spa surprise in YesMadam’s latest ad

The campaign video starts from Shakti Kapoor's trademark style, which will take you to his "best actor as a villain" days, and as you are glued to the screen for what's coming next, Shraddha enters the scene and sets the tone right, emotional. She introduces Shakti to YesMadam, Home Salon, but his doubts are still there until he sits for a spa, which takes him back to the golden days, as he relaxes into his most famous dialogue, "Aaau..".