Shakti Kapoor’s classic villain look meets Shraddha's spa surprise in YesMadam’s latest ad

The brand uses the father-daughter duo to emphasise the credibility of YesMadam’s salon professionals for grooming and wellness needs.
YesMadam, a home salon service provider, has gained attention with its viral campaigns featuring Shraddha Kapoor. It saw Delhi coloured with the dialogue "Har Expert, Salon Expert Nahi Hota."
Building on the campaign, YesMadam has now launched the second phase, which again features its brand ambassador, Shraddha Kapoor, and actor, Shakti Kapoor.
The campaign video starts from Shakti Kapoor's trademark style, which will take you to his "best actor as a villain" days, and as you are glued to the screen for what's coming next, Shraddha enters the scene and sets the tone right, emotional. She introduces Shakti to YesMadam, Home Salon, but his doubts are still there until he sits for a spa, which takes him back to the golden days, as he relaxes into his most famous dialogue, "Aaau..".
Commenting on this association, Akanksha Vishnoi, co-founder and CMO, YesMadam, said, “At YesMadam we offer millions of Indians professional salon treatments in the comfort of their homes. Our campaign featuring the father-daughter duo perfectly personified our brand’s promise of trust, expertise, and family-friendly service at affordable prices.”
Sharing his views on the association, Mayank Arya, co-founder and CEO of YesMadam, said, “Working with Shraddha and Shakti Kapoor has been an incredible experience. Their bond perfectly represents the trust we strive to earn from our customers. Our goal has always been to provide high-quality, transparent, and reliable salon services, and this campaign is another step forward in achieving that vision.”
Expressing her excitement for the new campaign, Shraddha Kapoor said, “Collaborating with YesMadam is special because the agenda is to give back to the society. YesMadam is empowering women across India and to be a part of something that propels young girls' dreams, making me immensely proud.”
Shakti Kapoor also shared his thoughts on the collaboration stating, “After seeing the care and attention YesMadam brings to their services, I know I can trust them to bring their best foot forward when my daughter calls them for any of their services."