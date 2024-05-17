Shanaya Kapoor and Rohan Gurbaxani embody Gen Z spirit in Samsung's new ad for Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G

Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G combine the users’ personality and lifestyle with design and advanced technology. Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G come with innovative features such as Object Eraser and Nightography for flawless shots. These smartphones focus on what Gen Z values most and empower users to express themselves. The new Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G align with their fast-paced, connected lives, providing them with the tools to create and share their stories effortlessly.