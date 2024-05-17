Shanaya Kapoor and Rohan Gurbaxani embody Gen Z spirit in Samsung's new ad for Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign film is produced by Cheil India.
Cheil India has launched a campaign which aims at brightening every moment with the features of Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G. The campaign films featuring the dynamic duo of Shanaya Kapoor and Rohan Gurbaxani encapsulate the spirit of Generation Z in today’s swift socialising scenario.
Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G combine the users’ personality and lifestyle with design and advanced technology. Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G come with innovative features such as Object Eraser and Nightography for flawless shots. These smartphones focus on what Gen Z values most and empower users to express themselves. The new Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G align with their fast-paced, connected lives, providing them with the tools to create and share their stories effortlessly.
Commenting on the campaign, Aditya Babbar, vice president, MX Business, Samsung India, said, “Galaxy A series democratises innovations by making them accessible to all. With the introduction of Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G, we are democratising flagship-level features, experiences and affordability. In our new campaign, we are proud to showcase how Galaxy A55 and A35 5G continue to push boundaries, delivering cutting edge technology that empowers creativity and elevates user experience."
Talking about the campaign, Vikash Chemjong, CCO, Cheil India, said, "We believe that everyone deserves awesome—whether it's awesome meetings, awesome memories, awesome ambitions, or simply an awesome life. And, when you finally get an awesome phone, you get one step closer to achieving the rest.”
The Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G campaign film, highlighting the awesome camera, will be amplified across all digital and social media platforms, as well as in retail stores.
Speaking about the campaign, Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India, said, “Social media is an active part of today’s Gen Z lives. Our Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G films for Samsung are targeted at them as we highlight the awesome experiences of the device as it empowers Gen Z to level up their world, one awesome Galaxy A Series feature at a time.”
The Galaxy A55 5G is available in Ice Blue and Navy Blue, providing a modern and cool colour palette that appeals to a wide range of users. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A35 5G comes in three colours—Awesome Ice Blue, Navy Blue, and Lilac—giving users more options to express their personal style. Customers can own the Galaxy A35 5G at Rs 1723 per month and Galaxy A55 5G at just Rs 1792 per month through Samsung Finance+.