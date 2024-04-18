Shankar Mahadevan forgets to leave his wallet at home in RuPay's IPL spot

Commenting on the campaign, Ramesh Yadav, chief marketing officer, NPCI, said, “RuPay's innovative offering of linking credit cards on UPI marks a transformative moment in the payments space, fundamentally altering how credit cards are perceived and used. Through the 'Link it, Forget it' campaign, RuPay is not just presenting a different payment method but also positioning itself as simple yet essential go-to choice in the gamut of options available today. The novelty, ease of use, coupled with a rewarding journey on every transaction are what sets the brand apart and makes it more than just a credit card. This ingenious strategy signifies a remarkable shift in consumer payment behaviour and highlights our unwavering commitment to enhancing convenience through technological advancements and expanding the accessibility of digital payments. So, link your RuPay credit cards to UPI and leave your bulky wallets at home.”