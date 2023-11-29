Sharekhan unveils #TohMarketMeinMatAa campaign to educate new entrants

The campaign highlights that a serious approach is required to succeed in the stock market.
Sharekhan, an online brokerage house has unveiled a new brand campaign #TohMarketMeinMatAa. The campaign is created by Fatmen Ideas and brought to life by ZigZag Films. It urges retail investors, especially new entrants to ditch the casual approaches to trading and investing for a more informed and disciplined serious approach in the stock market.
The campaign highlights the brand’s role in assisting people committed to consistently succeed in the market, encouraging them to ascend to become a Market ka Sher'. The brand has introduced unique tools like Rohit indicators, advanced option chain and InvesTiger app to exemplify hassle-free investing through a user-friendly interface.
The brand campaign spans across various platforms for optimal reach. It appeared on Hotstar CTV during India's semi-final in the Cricket World Cup and exclusively for Hotstar mobile viewers during the World Cup Final. In cinemas, the ad aligns with the launch of movies like Tiger 3 and Animal. Moreover, it will be showcased on prominent business channels including CNBC TV18, CNBC AWAAZ, CNBC BAZAAR and Zee Business.
Jaideep Arora, CEO, Sharekhan (by BNP Paribas), stated, “A casual approach can lead to severe setbacks, a truth I've observed too often. However, the market is also a space of potential triumphs for those who approach it with seriousness and unwavering commitment. If you're ready to embrace the market with the gravity it demands, we are here to support and guide you towards success."
Ashwin Varkey, founder and creative head, Fatmen Ideas, added, “The idea to tell people to not enter the category was an interesting approach from the get go. It was a complete opposite of what the category seemed to be doing. That’s what I think everyone at Fatmen really tripped on.”
Abhijit Sudhakar, ad film director and founder, Zig Zag Films, stated, “From a treatment point of view, while the film needed to look slick it was important to make sure that the messaging came out crystal clear and Sharekhan, the protagonist in the film, stood out as the hero.”