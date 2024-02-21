Shark Tank America's TikTok famous Scrub Daddy meets Yashraj Mukhate's Rasoda ft. Kokilaben

So when its hero product enters India, what better way for the brand to do it than through an influencer who is known for his viral content- and that too with the one who helped him become popular? Partnered with Unilever’s Cif, the smiley-faced, texture-changing sponge announced its debut through an Instagram post of influencer and composer Yashraj Mukhate, who shot to fame after his composition "Rasode main kaun tha?" went viral. What’s more- he has partnered with Rupal Patel aka Kokila Modi, the central figure of that hit song.