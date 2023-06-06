Shark Tank’s new ad takes a dig at business dynasties

The ad made by Tanmay Bhatt and team highlights how the show has made it easy for small businesses to receive funding
Sony Network is all set to return with the season 3 of the network’s marquee show ‘Shark Tank India’. The network has released a rather hilarious spot highlighting how entrepreneurs can receive funding for their small businesses with the show.
The ad takes a dig at business dynasties and ridicules the ‘challenges’ the dynasties face while setting up their businesses and also highlights how people can register for season 3 of the show on SonyLiv.
The ad is set up in a corporate award ceremony where a businessman is being honoured for his hard work. The businessman in his acceptance speech then speaks about the struggles of his early days where he had only a few ‘lakhs’ in his pocket given to him by his father and grandfather.
The camera then shifts towards a waiter who says not everyone can receive funding from their family and relatives however, Shark Tank can surely fund your business.
The ad has been conceptualised by Devaiah Bopanna along with Tanmay Bhat, Puneet Chadha and Anirudh More. It is directed by Abhinav Pratiman.