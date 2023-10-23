Shashi Sinha to be conferred with AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award 2023

With nearly four decades in the advertising industry, Shashi Sinha is seasoned professional and has dedicated the majority of his career to a single agency group. In a leadership span of 25 years, he progressed from being the head of media at FCB Ulka to the CEO of all media units under IPG Media Brands in 2013. As CEO, he orchestrated a remarkable turnaround, transforming a little known media group into the most respectable entity among all IPG business units in India. This success elevated the global standing of IPG Media Brands. Simultaneously, his enduring stewardship of Amul for over 37 years attests to the high regard in which he is held. Beyond corporate achievements, he played a pivotal role in the sevenfold growth of Interactive Avenues, a digital agency acquired during his tenure. His emphasis on human resources ensured the retention of original founders within the leadership team at MB agencies. Notably, MB agencies, apart from Group M, are the only media agencies to have received Agency of the Year Awards at prestigious local shows like Emvies and Goafest Abbies.