Ghosts of Shehnaaz Gill and Aakash Gupta look to quench India's 12-year wait for the World Cup in a new Star Sports ad

Speaking about the campaign for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, a Star Sports Spokesperson said, "The scale of ICC CWC 2023 is such that it merits a multi-dimensional campaign catering to different audience segments, ranging from 'Cricket aficionados' to 'event watchers'. The 'One Day' & 'Best of Cricket' campaigns were launched first to engage Cricket fans and now the 'World Cup ka Bhoot' campaign builds on the insight that everyone - even non-followers of the game - is possessed with the ambition of winning the World Cup after 12 years. The quirky rendition of this insight will hopefully appeal to a large number of audiences going beyond Cricket fans and bring them in to watch India's campaign in ICC CWC 2023."