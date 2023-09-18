Ghosts of Shehnaaz Gill and Aakash Gupta look to quench India's 12-year wait for the World Cup in a new Star Sports ad

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will start from October 5th – November 19th, 2023, and will be LIVE on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup returns to Indian soil, marking a momentous 12-year wait. Riding on this heightened excitement, Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the global tournament, unveils its highly anticipated campaign as the biggest cricket festival gets underway from October 5th to November 19th, 2023.
The first of many campaign films, created by the in-house team at Disney Star, highlights the emotions of Indian cricket fans as they wait to win the most prestigious trophy after a hiatus of 12 years. The campaign film showcases discontented souls who crave to watch Team India win the World Cup trophy, which will provide them eternal salvation. The catchy slogan, ‘World Cup ka bhoot sawaar, jeet ke utrega iss baar’ serves as a spirited call to action, rallying the entire nation to come together and wholeheartedly support the men in Blue in their pursuit of World Cup glory. The promo boasts of an exceptional ensemble that seamlessly blends cricket and entertainment, featuring iconic Team India stars, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, alongside popular Bollywood sensation Shehnaz Gill and renowned stand-up comedian Aakash Gupta.
Speaking about the campaign for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, a Star Sports Spokesperson said, "The scale of ICC CWC 2023 is such that it merits a multi-dimensional campaign catering to different audience segments, ranging from 'Cricket aficionados' to 'event watchers'. The 'One Day' & 'Best of Cricket' campaigns were launched first to engage Cricket fans and now the 'World Cup ka Bhoot' campaign builds on the insight that everyone - even non-followers of the game - is possessed with the ambition of winning the World Cup after 12 years. The quirky rendition of this insight will hopefully appeal to a large number of audiences going beyond Cricket fans and bring them in to watch India's campaign in ICC CWC 2023."
Team India begin their ODI World Cup campaign on October 8, 2023, with an epic showdown against Australia at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium. The hosts will then lock horns with Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The anticipation builds as India’s path leads them to a highly anticipated clash with arch-rivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14th, adding another thrilling chapter to the ‘Greatest Rivalry’.