Shemaroo’s new Christmas ad focuses on small acts of kindness

Shemaroo Entertainment has released a new Christmas campaign titled Kindnessbadhayegoodness. The film takes a restrained approach to festive storytelling, focusing on small, everyday acts of kindness rather than spectacle.

Set in a village in Goa, the campaign unfolds through the story of two siblings and a firefly. The narrative centres on a moment where a young boy, after catching a firefly, is reminded by his sister that care can also mean letting go. This decision becomes the emotional core of the film, leading to a shared moment of wonder during Christmas.

The campaign combines live-action storytelling with subtle visual elements, using technology to support the narrative without overpowering it. The film reflects themes commonly associated with the season, such as generosity, connection and empathy, through a quiet and observational lens.

Commenting on the campaign, Arghya Chakravarty, chief operating officer, Shemaroo Entertainment, said: “At Shemaroo Entertainment we believe stories have the power to move hearts and bring people together. The campaign looks at kindness in its most understated form. A small decision. A moment of empathy. What we wanted to show is kindness, when offered without expectation, has a way of finding its way back. Moments like these quietly shape the world around us, sometimes in ways we never anticipate.”

Anuja Trivedi, chief strategy & marketing officer, Shemaroo Entertainment, said: “Festive storytelling works best when it feels honest and unforced. Christmas is often associated with giving, but the emotion behind it matters more than the act itself. The campaign does not talk about grand gestures. It focuses on a child’s choice to care. That is where the real magic lies. For us, this film is a reminder that even the smallest kindness can light up many lives. Through this campaign, we hope to inspire audiences to share that light and experience the warmth of collective joy.”

The campaign aligns with Shemaroo Entertainment’s broader brand positioning around shared joy and emotional storytelling, and is being released during the Christmas period across its platforms.