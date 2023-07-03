Shobitam with Vidya Balan urges to join the saree revolution in its latest campaign

In the brand film, Vidya is seen with a Director who narrates a script, set against a vintage backdrop. As she intently listens to the script, Vidya slowly starts to embark upon a journey down memory lane, where suddenly her first love for sarees comes back flashing. Lost in a world of fantasy, she tries to recall her favourite styles. As she blissfully adorns her beloved sarees, mesmerized by her reflections in the mirror, she is overwhelmed with emotions with nostalgia, and revels in the sheer delight of wearing her cherished sarees. As reality pulls her back from surrealism and straight to the narration, she says, "And we never part, forever and ever." The film concludes with Vidya descending the stairs as an epitome of grace, urging audiences to “Join the Saree Revolution'' brought to the world by Shobitam.