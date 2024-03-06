Shoppers Stop empowers women to embrace their choices fearlessly with #Don’tStop campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
On the occasion of Women’s Day, Shoppers Stop has unveiled #Don’tStop campaign, conceptualised by Makani Creatives. The campaign is aimed at dismantling the societal pressures and biases that women face in the realm of fashion and beauty.
Women, often subjected to relentless scrutiny and judgment, find themselves questioning their choices and feeling underconfident due to unrealistic standards set by society. The #Don’tStop campaign urges women to embrace their choices fearlessly, encouraging them not to hold back. The video features a girl facing criticism for being deemed 'Too Flashy,' 'Too Bold,' 'Too Revealing,' 'Too Tight,' 'Too Wild,' and 'Too Fake,' mirroring the judgment many women encounter in every walk of their life.
Taking inspiration from this insight, Shoppers Stop's campaign challenges the status quo by empowering women to embrace their individuality and live authentically, without apology. In a society that constantly dictates what women should wear, how they should look, and how they should present themselves, #DontStop encourages women to break free from these confines and celebrate their uniqueness.
Commenting on the campaign, Sameer Makani, co-founder, Makani Creatives, said, “As long-standing creative partners of Shoppers Stop, we wanted this topical campaign to authentically reflect the brand's ethos. Fashion being one of the most powerful forms of self-expression was our inspiration. The campaign serves as an empowering reminder to block out negative comments and make choices based on one’s personal preferences and comfort.”
Shwetal Basu, customer care associate and chief marketing and communication officer, Shoppers Stop, added, “When team Makani presented the idea, we were struck by the power of simplicity in the storytelling and yet the impact it had on every woman in the room. It beautifully resonates that as a brand, we stand proud champions of confidence, determination, and inclusivity, paving the way for every woman to embrace her fashion journey."
The campaign film is a commitment to embrace women’s individuality and let them live fearlessly without worrying or being judged.