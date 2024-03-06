Shoppers Stop empowers women to embrace their choices fearlessly with #Don’tStop campaign

Women, often subjected to relentless scrutiny and judgment, find themselves questioning their choices and feeling underconfident due to unrealistic standards set by society. The #Don’tStop campaign urges women to embrace their choices fearlessly, encouraging them not to hold back. The video features a girl facing criticism for being deemed 'Too Flashy,' 'Too Bold,' 'Too Revealing,' 'Too Tight,' 'Too Wild,' and 'Too Fake,' mirroring the judgment many women encounter in every walk of their life.