Shoppers Stop launches new campaign to unveil new collection ft. Sanya Malhotra

The Fratini campaign portrays Sanya as the cheerful and confident, Fratini girl who wants the best of both worlds. The woman of today, who wants to live life to the fullest, without making any choices. Her vibrant personality shines through as she embarks on thrilling adventures, shares meaningful moments with her mother, explores her passion for travel, pursues her career, and seeks love in her friend. Accompanied by an upbeat soundtrack, the advertisement effectively conveys the message of living an epic life without compromises.