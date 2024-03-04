Shopsy announces fourth edition of 'Grand Shopsy Mela' with Sara Ali Khan in new ad

Commenting on the campaign, Adarsh Atal, chief creative officer, Tilt Brand Solution, said, “For the Grand Shopsy Mela campaign, we wanted to focus on consumers who shop for everyone in the house and make their families happy with the purchases they make with grand deals. The Grand Shopsy Mela is a quintessential family event, and Shopsy offers something for everyone at great value during this sale. This campaign shows Sara Ali Khan- the family's shopper getting undiluted expressions of both admiration and applause because she is able to get great products at an affordable price that brings joy to everyone in her family.”