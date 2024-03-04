Shopsy announces fourth edition of 'Grand Shopsy Mela' with Sara Ali Khan in new ad

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The six-day-long Grand Shopsy Mela is scheduled for March 12 to March 17.
Shopsy by Flipkart, a hypervalue e-commerce platform, has released its brand new campaign with Sara Ali Khan to announce the launch of the Grand Shopsy Mela, its biggest sale event of the year. The six-day-long event is scheduled to kick-start on March 12 and end on March 17. Customers will be able to access more than 10 lakh products at price points less than Rs 99 across categories like fashion, beauty, home and more as part of the sale.
The 25-second TV commercial stars Sara Ali Khan and provides a new perspective on sale campaigns emphasising the emotional connection and shared experiences that bring families together while shopping. The campaign is based on consumer immersion insights, which recognise shopping as a family activity where everyone contributes to selecting products to shop for. Another important insight is that family members buy gifts for their loved ones living in different cities through online apps during such sale events. The campaign hopes to connect with viewers by celebrating their collective joy of family bonding and encouraging them to shop their hearts out in the upcoming sale.
Commenting on the campaign, Kapil Thirani, head, Shopsy, Flipkart, said, “At Shopsy, we are committed to providing an affordable, diverse, and accessible shopping experience that meets the evolving needs of our customers. The new television commercial aims to capture the essence of family shopping by highlighting the extensive selection and attractive prices that surprise and delight customers. This campaign emphasises our commitment to value-driven shopping and sets the stage for the highly anticipated Grand Shopsy Mela, where we redefine affordability and choice.”
Expressing her enthusiasm for the new campaign, Sara Ali Khan, brand ambassador for Shopsy, shared, “Being an advocate of budget-friendly shopping myself, I resonate deeply with Shopsy's values. This marks my fourth collaboration with Shopsy. Each time, the response has been incredible, with fans actively searching for my outfits in the ad! Partnering with a brand committed to a value-driven shopping experience for Indian consumers is truly fulfilling. I had a lot of fun shooting this ad. I'm confident that the campaign will spark curiosity about the diverse range of products available at the upcoming Grand Shopsy Mela.”
Commenting on the campaign, Adarsh Atal, chief creative officer, Tilt Brand Solution, said, “For the Grand Shopsy Mela campaign, we wanted to focus on consumers who shop for everyone in the house and make their families happy with the purchases they make with grand deals. The Grand Shopsy Mela is a quintessential family event, and Shopsy offers something for everyone at great value during this sale. This campaign shows Sara Ali Khan- the family's shopper getting undiluted expressions of both admiration and applause because she is able to get great products at an affordable price that brings joy to everyone in her family.”