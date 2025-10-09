Shubman Gill leads Bowlers’ new campaign on mindful pet parenting

Bowlers, the pet nutrition brand from Allana Pet Solutions (APS), has launched a new campaign featuring Indian cricket captain Shubman Gill as its brand ambassador. The campaign, titled 'Every Batsman Needs a Bowler,' draws a parallel between cricket and pet parenting — emphasising that just as every batsman needs a bowler, every pet needs a caring parent to thrive.

In the campaign film, Shubman appears in an unexpected role — not as a batsman but as a bowler — symbolising how pets are 'bowled over' by the love, care, and nourishment they receive from their families. The film highlights the shared bond of companionship and trust between pets and their parents, mirroring the timeless partnership in cricket.

The collaboration with Shubman Gill marks the beginning of a broader initiative to engage pet parents across India through digital activations, contests, and regional outreach programs. The brand will also roll out on-ground campaigns via OOH, radio, cricket tournaments, and cinema advertising — spreading awareness about balanced, science-backed nutrition for pets.

Nitin Kulkarni, business head, Allana Pet Solutions, ACPL, said: “Our partnership with Shubman Gill marks an exciting milestone in Bowlers’ journey to make quality pet nutrition synonymous with pet care across India. His influence and aspirational connect align seamlessly with our vision of making premium, science-backed nutrition accessible and affordable to pet parents nationwide.”

Bowlers’ product range includes dry and wet food for puppies, adults, and large breeds, along with high-protein jerky treats and meat bars. Each recipe is developed with veterinary nutritionists, tailored for India’s climate, and manufactured at Asia’s largest automated pet food plant in Zaheerabad, Telangana.