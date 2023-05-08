Shubman Gill to voice the Indian Spider-Man in the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse flick

Sony Pictures India released an ad to make the announcement, he will voice the Hindi and Punjabi language versions of the movie.
Cricketer Shubman Gill has let his bat do all the talking all this while, now it is time for his voice to do its bit.
Sony Pictures India has announced him as the Hindi and Punjabi voice of Pavitr Prabhakar, the Indian Spider-Man in the upcoming ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' movie.
Like the web-slinger who loves to stay on the walls, Gill, in a minute-long ad, is seen being cajoled by people to come down for the recording. What Works, a production house and video content agency made the ad.
The movie hits theatres on 2 June 2023, in India and will release in 10 languages all through the country; English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam.