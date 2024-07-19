Sidharth Malhotra is the face of Dabur's newly launched Real Fizzin portfolio

“We are delighted to welcome Sidharth Malhotra to the Real family. We are confident that this association will further strengthen the brand and help us build a better connection with our consumers. Real has provided fruit nutrition to millions of consumers for over more than 25 years. With Real, comes the guarantee of the best quality fruits, to ensure refreshing taste and fruit goodness and it is this consistent quality which has made Real the most trusted brand in the category for over 15 years. Our latest offering, Real Fizzin will not only strengthen the Real portfolio but will also give consumers a new taste and experience of fruit and fun," added Monisha Prasher, G.M. marketing – foods, Dabur India.