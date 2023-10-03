Signatureglobal reiterates independent living notion by introducing new TV commercials

The TVCs challenge societal norms while entertaining and epitomising their commitment to redefine independent living.
Following the success of the prior two TVCs of "NO AGAL! NO BAGAL! NO DAKHAL series", Signatureglobal (India), a national real estate developer, has announced the launch of another two new TV commercials i.e. “Bride” and “Maid”. The company's TVCs challenge societal norms while entertaining, epitomising their commitment to redefine independent living.
The unifying thread throughout these TVCs reinforces the notion of 'independent living,' advocating for a lifestyle free from societal constraints and the need for comparisons with neighbours. Each commercial uses humour and satire to drive the message that Signatureglobal offer a unique opportunity for people to enjoy their own space, be it in academics, household help, personal choices or even their living arrangements, all while emphasising the importance of living life independently and responsibly.
In the series, Vidya Balan takes center stage as the brand ambassador of the company and protagonist. She is joined by a stellar ensemble cast featuring actors such as Archana Puran Singh, Shweta Tripathi, Namit Das, Aryan Prajapati, Akashdeep Sabir, Shehnaaz Deshpande, Bunty Kapor, Bhavna Makhija, Abhilasha Poul and other exceptional performers.
Talking about the new campaign, Mr. Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman, Signatureglobal (India) Ltd. said, "Our TVC series boldly redefines independent living, challenging societal norms. Homes should be spaces free from comparisons and judgments. Our independent floors and exclusive apartments offer true freedom and independence. We aim to empower individuals and families to live life on their terms, liberated from societal expectations. At Signature Global, we offer more than just homes; we provide a judgment-free lifestyle."
The statistics of TVC 1 (Cupboard) Ad film garnered 25.3 Million+ views across Facebook Instagram and YouTube while TVC 2 (Marks) achieved 25.8 Million+ views across Facebook Instagram and YouTube. The combined total views of the campaign have soared to 51.1 Million+ Views, showcasing the widespread enthusiasm and engagement generated by the organisation's vision of the future of living.