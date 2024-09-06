Simply Fresh celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with #BappaHiBatayenge campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Simply Fresh, the flagship brand of BN Group, an edible oil manufacturers, has unveiled a brand film that perfectly captures the festive spirit. Titled “Bappa Hi Batayenge”, the ad campaign beautifully captures the true essence of Ganesh Chaturthi, delivering the message that only Lord Ganesha knows how long he will stay with us. This film highlights the faith, devotion, and excitement that make this festival so special for millions of Indians.
Kiran Giradkar, group chief marketing officer, stated, “It's a stark reminder that although we think we decide the duration of the guest's stay, it's the guest who graciously decides when to depart, after sumptuous hospitality. The Campaign has a unique spin to the Sanskrit word "Atithi" that delves into a deep insight on why we celebrate this festival for various durations ranging from 1 1⁄2, 3, 5, 7 or 10 days unlike other festivals? It's a persistent attempt by the brand Simply Fresh that is constantly supporting fresh ideas.”
The campaign has been rolled out across multiple platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and X. It captures the connection people share with their beloved “bappa” and highlights the mix of emotions this festival carries. The campaign effectively showcases the Indian “Sanskriti” and the essence of the family values system.
Through their social media posts, Simply Fresh invites everyone to use #BappaHiBatayenge with a kind message they would want to share with the world and shower everyone with Bappa’s blessings.