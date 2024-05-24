Sirona Hygiene launches the #TheBloodyConversation campaign to dismantle the stigma around periods

As part of an eye-opening experiment, men in the video are equipped with a simulator device that replicates period pain each time they answer a period-related question incorrectly. With this campaign, Sirona wants to emphasise that by just having the bloody conversation, we can promote a more informed, empathetic, and equitable society where menstrual health is understood and supported. It’s time we normalise periods and ensure that everyone has the resources and knowledge they need to manage them with dignity.