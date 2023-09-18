Siyaram’s awards its digital mandate to Grapes

The agency will handle the brand’s end-to-end digital strategy and digital marketing duties from its Mumbai office.
Post a multi-agency pitch, integrated communications agency Grapes has won the digital mandate for Siyaram’s, a fabric and garment manufacturing major.
Grapes, as part of the mandate, will handle the brand’s end-to-end digital strategy and digital marketing needs which will include both creative and media responsibilities.
The agency will also manage Siyaram’s owned media platforms like the brand’s website and social media platforms, in addition to providing SEO services.
"We have always believed in being at the cutting edge of innovation and technology, and this new partnership with Grapes is a step in that direction. Strengthening our digital presence opens up new and exciting avenues to engage with our customers. We are confident that this partnership will be significant in our journey of transformation,” says N. Gangadhar, vice president, marketing, Siyaram Silk Mills.
Shradha Agarwal, co-founder and CEO, Grapes: “Our team is geared up to work hand-in-hand with Siyaram’s to shape the future of their online visibility and redefine their digital narrative through a targeted, relevant and consistent communication strategy."