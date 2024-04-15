Skechers ropes in MI's wicketkeeper-batsman, Ishan Kishan, as brand ambassador in India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The cricketer will feature in marketing campaigns promoting Skechers Performance and Lifestyle footwear collections.
Skechers, the comfort technology company, announces the signing of cricket player Ishan Kishan as brand ambassador for Skechers India. Cricket is the number one and most revered sport in India, and the wicket-keeper batsman has been competing this season in the first Skechers cricket boots set to launch in the future. Ishan Kishan will also appear in marketing campaigns supporting Skechers Performance and Lifestyle footwear collections.
Ishan Kishan, who has taken the cricketing world by storm with his skills and approach, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "I am excited to be a part of the Skechers family. As an athlete, footwear is critical when it comes to comfort and performance in my game. With Skechers, I have a partner which perfectly aligns with my needs. I look forward to associating with them in their commitment to creating world-class athletic footwear for everyone."
Rahul Vira, CEO, Skechers Asia, said, "The signing of Ishan Kishan is a milestone for Skechers. We see this as an opportunity to tap into India's love for cricket, and are proud to have Ishan on board, wearing the first Skechers cricket boots and appearing in campaigns. More than just a partnership, adding Ishan to our team is testament to the brand's commitment to promoting sports and active lifestyles with innovative products that deliver our signature comfort that performs. Ishan is an inspiration to youthful consumers across the country, and we believe that his energy and dynamism perfectly resonate with Skechers' sporty and stylish offerings, and Indians nationwide will champion him as the face of Skechers.”
According to the release, beyond cricket, the Skechers team of athletes competing in the brand’s performance footwear includes footballers including Harry Kane, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Anthony Elanga; NBA stars Julius Randle and Terance Mann; Major baseball players including Clayton Kershaw, Aaron Nola and Brendan Donovan; golfers Matt Fitzpatrick and Brooke Henderson; and pickleball pros Tyson McGuffin and Catherine Parenteau.
The latest Skechers Performance and lifestyle footwear for men and women are available at Skechers.in as well as Skechers retail stores throughout India.