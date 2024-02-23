Mumbai Indians men's and women's teams name Skechers as its official kit partner

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The collaboration started when Monisha Jaisingh's women's team jerseys were released.
Skechers and Mumbai Indians together announce that the lifestyle and performance brand has been signed on as official kit partner of the Mumbai Indians. Players from both the women’s and men’s teams will be outfitted in Skechers-branded Mumbai Indians match kits.
The collaboration kicked off with the unveiling of exclusive jerseys, designed by fashion designer Monisha Jaisingh, for the Mumbai Indians women’s team. The jersey draws inspiration from the peacock, which symbolises a blend of strength and grace. As a part of this partnership, Skechers India has also manufactured the official playing kits for the Mumbai Indians women's team, offering the signature fusion of comfort and style found in all Skechers apparel.
Fashion Designer, Monisha Jaising, the creative force behind the Women’s jerseys shared her inspiration, saying, "The peacock is a symbol of strength and pride, and we wanted the jersey to reflect these qualities. The vibrant blues of the feathers, the coral-peach inspired by the stem, and the gradient pattern resembling the peacock's majestic spread – all come together to create a design that is as fierce and beautiful as the players who will wear them. It's a celebration of our national spirit and the essence of Mumbai Indians."
The partnership marks Skechers’ entry into the dynamic world of cricket, aligning the brand with the passion and excitement that Mumbai Indians and the #OneFamily brings to millions of fans worldwide. It unites two powerhouses in the performance sports arena to create a winning combination on and off the field.
Rahul Vira, CEO, Skechers Asia, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Mumbai Indians and bring together the best of sports and comfort. Mumbai Indians’ winning spirit with Monisha Jaising's expertise in design, coupled with Skechers’ commitment to performance and comfort, will redefine the player’s on-field style. This collaboration is a perfect synergy of style and sportsmanship, and we look forward to creating memorable moments together."
Welcoming Skechers to the One Family, a Mumbai Indians spokesperson added, "The partnership between Mumbai Indians and Skechers is a strategic one—building on the global potential of brand MI and the strong international position of Skechers. This partnership is in perfect alignment with our goals as we continue to make Mumbai Indians the biggest franchise cricket brand in the world.”