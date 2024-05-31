Skechers scores footballer Sunil Chhetri as brand ambassador

Sunil Chhetri stands as one of the most distinguished names in the world of football, renowned for his exceptional skill, dedication, and leadership both on and off the field. As the captain of the Indian National Football Team, he holds the all-time record in India and is fourth place globally for goals scored in international matches with 94. Chhetri has won numerous accolades, both for club and country, including the AIFF Player of the Year seven times, the Arjuna Award in 2011 and the Padma Shri in 2019. His teams have won the AFC Challenge Cup in 2008; SAFF Championship 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023; Nehru Cup in 2007, 2009 and 2012; and the Intercontinental Cup in 2018 and 2023.