Skechers scores footballer Sunil Chhetri as brand ambassador

Skechers, an American multinational footwear and apparel company, announces that it is taking the pitch with Indian National Football Team captain Sunil Chhetri by signing the legendary forward as a Skechers ambassador to compete in Skechers football boots and appear in marketing campaigns for the brand.
Sunil Chhetri said, “I am delighted to join forces with Skechers, a brand that is always innovating to achieve excellence. As someone who understands the importance of building and promoting sports in this country, I am excited to collaborate with a brand that empowers individuals to unlock their full potential, both on and off the field. I love the Skechers Football boots, and I look forward to helping players and fans across the country discover how amazing this brand will be for our sport.”
Welcoming the sportsman to its team of ambassadors, Rahul Vira, CEO, Skechers Asia, said, “We are thrilled that Sunil Chhetri is joining Team Skechers in India. Chhetri’s best-in-class commitment perfectly aligns with our brand values, making him the ideal ambassador to represent our dedication to building sports and performance in the country. Off the field, his influence resonates with those who strive for greatness in all aspects of their lives. On the pitch, he represents what is great about Indian football, and will be a great asset to the brand when we launch Skechers Football in India later this year. Currently, Chhetri is wearing innovative Skechers Football boots on field, featuring our signature comfort and performance technologies.”
Sunil Chhetri stands as one of the most distinguished names in the world of football, renowned for his exceptional skill, dedication, and leadership both on and off the field. As the captain of the Indian National Football Team, he holds the all-time record in India and is fourth place globally for goals scored in international matches with 94. Chhetri has won numerous accolades, both for club and country, including the AIFF Player of the Year seven times, the Arjuna Award in 2011 and the Padma Shri in 2019. His teams have won the AFC Challenge Cup in 2008; SAFF Championship 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023; Nehru Cup in 2007, 2009 and 2012; and the Intercontinental Cup in 2018 and 2023.
Chhetri joins the Skechers team of athletes competing in the brand’s performance footwear that includes cricket sensation Ishan Kishan; elite footballers including Harry Kane, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Anthony Elanga; NBA stars Julius Randle and Terance Mann; Major League Baseball players including Clayton Kershaw, Aaron Nola and Brendan Donovan; golfers Matt Fitzpatrick and Brooke Henderson; and pickleball pros Tyson McGuffin and Catherine Parenteau.
This partnership marks another milestone for Skechers India as it continues to innovate and redefine the brand’s portfolio for sports in the country. With Sunil Chhetri at the forefront competing in Skechers Football boots, it reaffirms its commitment to championing performance and enabling individuals to embrace every challenge with confidence. Skechers Football boots are currently available in Europe and the United States and will be rolling out to India in August 2024.