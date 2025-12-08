Skechers unveils new GO WALK™ collection with Mohammed Siraj and Alaya F

Skechers has introduced its latest GO WALK™ collection in India, featuring cricketer Mohammed Siraj and actor Alaya F as the faces of the campaign. The launch highlights the brand’s continued focus on comfort-led footwear, a category in which GO WALK remains a significant offering.

Advertisment

The collection features lightweight construction, cushioning technologies, shock-absorbent soles and breathable materials aimed at daily walking, travel and fitness routines. The campaign positions walking as an accessible, everyday form of movement supported by functional footwear design.

Rahul Vira, CEO, Skechers South Asia, said: “GO WALK embodies what Skechers stands for – effortless comfort, innovative design, and contemporary style. The collection ensures that walking feels natural, energizing, and enjoyable, turning a daily activity into a lifestyle experience. With talents like Mohammed Siraj and Alaya, we aim to inspire consumers to embrace walking as an empowering, stylish, and mindful way to move – because at Skechers, We Define Comfort.”

Speaking about the association, Mohammed Siraj said: “Performance matters on the field and off it. GO WALK delivers lightweight comfort, adaptive cushioning, and responsive soles that keep my feet energized and perfectly supported, whether I’m training, traveling, or spending time with family. Every step feels smooth and natural, giving me that effortless sensation.”

Alaya F said: “As someone constantly on the move, I need footwear that keeps up with my pace and energy. GO WALK goes beyond ordinary shoes – the advanced cushioning, responsive soles, and lightweight design make every step feel effortless, whether I’m shooting long hours on set, travelling, or enjoying a casual day out.”

The campaign uses lifestyle-focused storytelling and influencer-led communication to reinforce GO WALK as part of daily routines, underscoring Skechers’ broader push around comfort-centric footwear in India.