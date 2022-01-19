SKORE pushes its new thin range condoms; takes on Durex that launched a similar one last year

The new campaign aims to address usage barriers and bring down hesitancy.
With the launch of its latest range of condom ‘NOTHING’, SKORE, the sexual pleasure and wellness brand from Chennai-based TTK Healthcare, aims to encourage the usage of condoms by addressing the number one reason people avoid putting them on: it hinders intimacy between couples.
The brand has also rolled out a campaign, titled ‘WearAnUncondom’. Conceptualised by McCann, the campaign includes ad films as the primary medium of spreading the message.
The campaign will be supported by digital activities, like influencer marketing and other branded content, to drive the message over a period of six weeks. The ad film will run during India versus South Africa one-day internationals (ODIs), The Kapil Sharma Show, among others.
The range is available in chocolate and strawberry flavours, and priced at ₹50 for a pack of three.
Commenting on the campaign, Vishal Vyas, head of marketing, TTK Healthcare, said, “... Our goal, with this product, is to promote condom use by addressing the most common reason for not using them: that it interferes with couples' intimacy. Not only will NOTHING enhance sexual well-being among our customers, but it will also encourage the pleasure of NOTHINGness.”
“Apart from our films, we have also conceptualised a teaser campaign that builds excitement about #Uncondom, which culminated in a reveal – which showcased our new product. We have generated digital content with puns, using Nothing, which are humorous in nature, making it fun for the audience to engage with. With the WearAnUncondom campaign, we want our consumers to feel everything with NOTHING.”
The ad film showcases NOTHING by adding it in a washroom conversation, where a woman is seen talking to her friends about her experience. She humorously conveys the unique viewpoint she has gained after using the product.
Sunil Thoppil, vice president, McCann Worldgroup India, added, “Our partnership with SKORE is cemented on some shared beliefs. Chief among them is that women are equal stakeholders in all things mutual among genders. And, our communication has regularly reflected this conviction. A condom is as much a woman’s product as a man’s. This is also why women are the spokespersons of the latest product innovation from SKORE.”
“By urging their audiences to #WearAnUncondom, SKORE’s latest campaign aims to revolutionise the space, shatter usage barriers, and bring down hesitancy. By appealing to people to wear ‘Nothing’, it has taken a route that is bold, daring and eyebrow-raising. It is admirable that the purpose of the brand addresses a need of the world.”
It must be mentioned that in September 2021, SKORE’s competitor Durex also launched its range of ‘Made for India’ extra-thin flavoured condoms.
In November 2021, SKORE released ads for products, other than condoms, like vibrating rings and flavoured lubes.
Campaign credits:
Client: SKORE, TTK Healthcare
Creative agency & production: McCann Chennai & Nimax Films
Ad director: Shivendra Singh Dungarpur
Creative director: Sunil Thoppil,
Account management: Anand Pankajakshan
Media agency: Mindshare, Isobar
