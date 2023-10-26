Sleepwell launches humorous campaign for Pro Nexa mattress featuring culinary expert Kunal Vijaykar

The Pro Nexa mattress is being launched through a nationwide ad campaign featuring the culinary expert and renowned TV personality, Kunal Vijaykar. The campaign showcases the key difference between Sleepwell Pro Nexa mattress and memory foam mattress by using the creative analogy of dough versus bread. Earlier this month, Sleepwell kicked off the ‘Did You Sleepwell’ campaign to nudge people into caring about the comfort of others. Now, it is bolstering the same with this product-centric campaign for the launch of Pro Nexa Mattress.