Sleepwell launches humorous campaign for Pro Nexa mattress featuring culinary expert Kunal Vijaykar

Conceptualised by Sideways, the campaign showcases the key difference b/w Sleepwell Pro Nexa and memory foam mattress by using the creative analogy of dough versus bread.
Sleepwell, is launching its latest Pro Nexa mattress to change the way we sleep. Pro Nexa mattress, with its 'enhanced body recovery' proprietary technology, offers superior comfort as compared to memory foam.
The Pro Nexa mattress is being launched through a nationwide ad campaign featuring the culinary expert and renowned TV personality, Kunal Vijaykar. The campaign showcases the key difference between Sleepwell Pro Nexa mattress and memory foam mattress by using the creative analogy of dough versus bread. Earlier this month, Sleepwell kicked off the ‘Did You Sleepwell’ campaign to nudge people into caring about the comfort of others. Now, it is bolstering the same with this product-centric campaign for the launch of Pro Nexa Mattress.
Conceptualised by Sideways, the analogy of dough vs. bread, comparing Pro Nexa Mattress with memory foam, is both simple and intuitive enough for everyone to understand and it captures how a body gets stuck in traditional memory foam by depicting it as fingers sinking into dough, highlighting the discomfort and immobility. In contrast, the Sleepwell Pro Nexa’s easy body movement is beautifully depicted using the soft bouncing bread, conveying the unparalleled comfort and freedom of movement it offers.
Speaking about the campaign, Nilesh Mazumdar, chief executive officer at Sheela Foam said, “Sleepwell has always been at the forefront of foam and sleep technology. With the launch of our latest Pro Nexa® mattress, with ‘enhanced body recovery’ technology, we're not just redefining comfort; we're delivering on a promise of unparalleled sleep quality. Our relentless pursuit of innovation not only delivers most comfortable sleep but also drives business growth and further solidifies our position as the leader in the sleep industry.”
Further elaborating, Abhijit Avasthi, founder- Sideways, said, “Pro Nexa® technology offers a clear palpable superior experience over age-old memory foam. The challenge was to bring out this difference in an easy, non-technical and relatable manner. Food and sleep are areas that interest everyone and that’s why we thought of this metaphor. We hope it will intrigue viewers enough to try out Pro Nexa mattresses.”