Sleepwell unveils 'Did You Sleep Well?' campaign promising quality rest

The campaign comes with the philosophy 'there is comfort in comforting others'.
Sleepwell has adopted a warm-hearted approach in its latest brand campaign 'Did You Sleep Well', to communicate its core philosophy that ‘there is comfort in comforting others.’ The multimedia brand campaign will be launched during the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup across various platforms such as TV, digital and retail OOH mediums.
The brand’s campaign talks about the emotional well-being and comfort of people, going beyond just product promotion and resonating with the need for deeper connections.
Conceptualised by Sideways Consulting, this campaign nudges Indians to show care and compassion for their loved ones. Abhijit Avasthi, founder, Sideways, said “I am excited about this really big idea. Not only is it disruptive in a category that lacks marketing imagination and relies heavily on celebrities, but it plants the seed of a much-needed texture of softness and empathy in the fabric of our society. And that too by leveraging the brand name!”
With over 30 years of professional experience, Vivek Sharma, the founder of Altivyst Advisors, has been roped in as a marketing consultant for Sheela Foam where he is helping shape the marketing strategy and organisation. Vivek Sharma, Altivyst Advisors, adds, "In a category that comes in consumer life once in 8-10 years, sowing the seeds of everyday care and concern through the brand, Sleepwell is a fantastic way of building continuous engagement and consideration with people."