Sleepwell unveils 'Did You Sleep Well?' campaign promising quality rest

Conceptualised by Sideways Consulting, this campaign nudges Indians to show care and compassion for their loved ones. Abhijit Avasthi, founder, Sideways, said “I am excited about this really big idea. Not only is it disruptive in a category that lacks marketing imagination and relies heavily on celebrities, but it plants the seed of a much-needed texture of softness and empathy in the fabric of our society. And that too by leveraging the brand name!”