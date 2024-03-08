Slice targets South market with new TVC featuring brand ambassador Nayanthara

Speaking on the campaign, Anuj Goyal, Associate Director, Slice and Tropicana, PepsiCo India said, “As a brand, Slice holds deep reverence within the Indian market, dedicated to delivering the most authentic mango experience. Our newest summer campaign embodies the quintessential Slice ethos of savouring the mango journey without any inhibitions. In line with this, we are thrilled to introduce our first-ever TVC with our new brand ambassador Nayanthara. With a targeted effort to expand our market presence in the South, Nayanthara, India’s 'Lady Superstar,' was a perfect embodiment of the brand's philosophy with her charming persona and massive fan-base. Through our campaign, our goal is to emphasise Slice's irresistible mango allure, drawing parallels to the delightful messiness and sheer indulgence of mango consumption. We are optimistic that our consumers will enjoy the pure-mango bliss, and their experience will be further elevated with the lively screen-presence of Nayanthara.”