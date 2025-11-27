Snapchat rolls out ‘Say It In A Snap’ as its first brand campaign in India

Snapchat has launched Say It In A Snap, its first brand campaign in India, positioning visual expression as central to how Gen Z communicates and builds connection on the platform.

The rollout focuses on three groups. For users, the campaign underlines Snapchat’s role in enabling personal, real-time exchanges. For creators, it emphasises authenticity and unfiltered storytelling. For advertisers, it frames Snapchat as a space where everyday visual interactions hold cultural and commercial value.

Launching the campaign, Ankit Goyle, head of India Marketing, Snap Inc., said: “‘Say It In a Snap’ is a strategic statement about where the future of connections lies, in authentic close-knit communities.



At its core, this campaign is about how Gen Z connects, expresses, and builds culture through visuals, not words. Snapchat sits at the heart of this language of communication, where every Snap is real, personal, and deeply expressive. For advertisers, it’s an invitation to be part of these everyday visual conversations and to show up authentically, build relevance, and drive meaningful impact.”

The campaign features Indian Snapchatters and showcases the role of Snaps in the places, moments and conversations young people share. It aims to demonstrate how brands can participate in visual, creator-led interactions that increasingly shape culture and online behaviour.