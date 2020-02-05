Snickers plays with wrapper design yet again

The film features characters who are actual student types in Indian classrooms – ‘the Topper’, who has revised the entire syllabus several times over, making everyone else nervous, ‘the Gambler’, who seems to have the indubitable insight into which questions will appear in this year’s question paper, or 'the Borderline Case' who aims for the passing marks. Also, Snickers' campaigns have so far featured college goers and older demographics. This is the first time we are seeing school students in a Snickers ad. The new 'Exam Bars' are available in traditional and modern outlets across the country. The campaign has been launched across digital mediums.