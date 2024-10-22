Snitch drops a spoof: Go Goa Gone gets a fashion makeover

Bengaluru-based fashion brand Snitch has released a new ad film parodying the iconic Bollywood movie Go Goa Gone. The ad uses a lookalike of Saif Ali Khan in a replicated humorous scene from the film, with a playful twist on fashion and brand authenticity.

Advertisment

The spoof takes its cue from a memorable scene in Go Goa Gone where Anand Tiwari’s character asks Saif Ali Khan, "Are you Russian?"—to which Khan, shocked, responds, "Why?"

In the spoof, however, the stakes are hilariously different. Instead of nationality, the question is all about fashion: "Your jacket looks clean, but is it original?"

The Khan lookalike admits he bought the jacket from Delhi’s Palika Bazaar—the underground market famous for knock-offs—before lamenting the curse of wearing imitations.

The ad also takes a light-hearted jab at another popular brand, Super Dry, until the hero’s friend swoops in with the perfect solution: Snitch, the brand that nails the balance between style and budget. The film brings it home with a fun callback to Saif Ali Khan’s iconic “Wow” moment from Go Goa Gone.

Staying true to the original film’s tone, the Snitch ad isn’t shy about throwing in some bold language for authenticity. While most brands play it safe, Snitch leans into its playful vibe and owns the edgy humour.

Market consulting company BeenThereDoneThat (BTDT) conceptualised the advertisement, which debuted as Snitch continues its rapid expansion.

The brand recently opened its 25th store in Dehradun, following stores in cities such as Pune, Ahmedabad, Indore, Surat, and Mumbai. Launched in 2019 by Siddharth R. Dungarwal, Snitch gained widespread recognition after appearing on Shark Tank India Season 2, securing Rs 1.5 crore in funding from all the Sharks.

In FY 2023, the brand’s revenue reached Rs 120 crore, marking a 250% increase from the previous year. Snitch is projected to double its sales in FY 2024, with expectations of crossing Rs 250 crore in revenue as it continues to grow its footprint across India. About 80 % of the brand’s total operating revenue comes from the men's apparel segment.