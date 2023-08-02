Social Panga expands its Delhi operations

Speaking on the expansion Himanshu Arora, co-founder, Social Panga said, “With the extension of our office, Social Panga is excited to start a new chapter in this journey. This accomplishment is a credit to our team's extraordinary dedication and intelligence. All of this was made possible by our team’s constant pursuit of innovation and quality. We will always be appreciative of the energy and perseverance, which were essential to reaching this milestone. Onward and upward!”

Gaurav Arora, Co-Founder of Social Panga says, “In our new space, we're thrilled to foster creativity and passion for our craft. It's a true reflection of our culture and people. Our business expansion is thanks to our dedicated team, and we're grateful for their hard work in delivering top-notch solutions for our clients. With excitement, mafias are ready for their next heist.”