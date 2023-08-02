Social Panga expands its Delhi operations

The new office is located in Gurgaon and has the same theme of the Bangalore and Mumbai office.
Social Panga, the integrated creative and digital marketing agency, founded by Himanshu Arora and Gaurav Arora has expanded it Delhi operations and strengthened its team size.
With this expansion, the agency now becomes a 400-seater office across Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi. The new office is located in Gurgaon and has the same theme of the Bangalore and Mumbai office. The agency held a grand opening last week to inaugurate it and celebrate the growth of the company with its employees.
The Delhi office has been working in brands like Naukri, mama earth, Yatra, Bajaj finance, DLF, Lava and others. The team will continue to offer the same Panga experience, which are across other offices.
Speaking on the expansion Himanshu Arora, co-founder, Social Panga said, “With the extension of our office, Social Panga is excited to start a new chapter in this journey. This accomplishment is a credit to our team's extraordinary dedication and intelligence. All of this was made possible by our team’s constant pursuit of innovation and quality. We will always be appreciative of the energy and perseverance, which were essential to reaching this milestone. Onward and upward!”
Gaurav Arora, Co-Founder of Social Panga says, “In our new space, we're thrilled to foster creativity and passion for our craft. It's a true reflection of our culture and people. Our business expansion is thanks to our dedicated team, and we're grateful for their hard work in delivering top-notch solutions for our clients. With excitement, mafias are ready for their next heist.”