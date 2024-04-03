SOCIAL uplifts match-day experience for cricket fans with Stad-Yum menu & stadium-inspired decor

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand has launched #DoosraStadium campaign with ambassadors Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan.
The cricket frenzy is spreading across the country and SOCIAL, a collective of neighbourhood cafés, is bringing the #DoosraStadium for its guests as they cheer for their favourite teams. Across the nation, SOCIAL outlets are embracing the cricketing fever with a special cricket-themed menu called the SOCIAL Stad-Yum menu with exclusive LLIITs, exciting offers for group gatherings, and a range of engaging activities, all wrapped up in stadium-inspired decor for that authentic match-day experience.
In collaboration with Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Ishan Kishan, SOCIAL aims to celebrate the spirit of camaraderie, creativity, and excellence values that also resonate with SOCIAL and its communities. The #DoosraStadium campaign features four films shot with the cricket stars highlighting the various experiences available at SOCIAL during the cricket season and inviting fans to enjoy delicious food and drinks while cheering for their teams.
Expressing his enthusiasm, Suryakumar Yadav shared, “There's something special about watching a cricket match with enthusiasts. Ask our Paltan, they'll tell you that it’s a completely different energy. Am happy to see SOCIAL tap into that vibe with #DoosraStadium. The company you want along with special cricket themed food - a super experience for cricket fans.”
The campaign also features the trademark SOCIAL Stad-Yum menu across all outlets. The limited menu comes with nine new dishes, which resonate with the spirit of the cricket season and hearty munchies to last through the match including Majama Titans Platter, The Howzat Chapli Tacos, Luru Fried Prawn Popcorn, and the SOBO Guac Dahi Puri, among many more. The #DoosraStadium drinks menu takes the cricket fandom to the next level comprising exclusive LLIITs to help fans cheer on their favourite teams with the Thalaiva LLIIT, Namma Ooru LLIIT, Hyderabadi Sunrise LLIIT, and the Korbo LLIITbo Jeetbo, and much more.
Adding to the excitement, FanCode Shop, the merchandising arm of FanCode has been onboarded as partner, offering guests a chance to win exclusive IPL merchandise upon dining at SOCIAL. FanCode Shop has created a #DoosraStadium experience in select outlets.
Divya Aggarwal, chief growth officer, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality, said, “SOCIAL is the #DoosraStadium for all cricket fans in India. For us and our guests, it is not just about viewing the game, it is about immersing oneself in a celebration that goes beyond the ordinary. Our aim is to revolutionise how cricket is enjoyed, turning it into a community-driven experience and make it memorable for our guests. From our thoughtfully curated Stad-Yum menu to immersive big screens coupled with engaging activities, every element is crafted to transport guests into the vibrant atmosphere of a live stadium.”
The #DoosraStadium experience is now live at SOCIAL outlets across Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Indore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Dehradun, and Chandigarh.