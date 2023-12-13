Society Tea shares freshness with ‘Taazgi Bhari Pyaali Society Waali’ campaign

The campaign conveys freshness through a green landscape covered with tea leaves.
Society Tea’s latest print, outdoor, retail, television and online campaign illustrates the promise of freshness through Taazgi Bhari Pyaali Society Waali campaign.
According to the brand, the reason why Society Tea has withstood the test of time over many decades is because of its consistent taste, vouched for by generations within the same family, across Maharashtra. Its promise of freshness comes from a family steeped in tea legacy symbolising, ‘By the tea people. Of the tea people. For the tea people.’
To amplify its freshness story, in this campaign, Society Tea went back to the source of freshness- the tea gardens.
Karan Shah, director, Society Tea, said, “The idea is to convey that the freshness of Society Tea is as fresh as if it’s plucked right from the tea garden. Flush with Taazgi. The tea picker in the tea garden is an imagery we all readily associate with. All we did was, replace the tea basket with the Society Tea pack.”
He further adds, “And in terms of execution, we wanted to create a mood- the misty mountains, the tea pickers, earthy tones, ambient texture and in the case of the film, a gentle reveal of the pack in the end…almost as if a matter of fact.”