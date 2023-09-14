Sociowash bags LEAD’s Social Media mandate

Commenting on the win, Raghav Bagai, co-founder, Sociowash, said, “We are thrilled to partner with LEAD in their mission of making excellent learning accessible and affordable for every child in India, with a focus on boosting student confidence by building 21st-century skills such as Communication, Collaboration and Critical Thinking. Through this collaboration, Sociowash will leverage its extensive experience and industry insights to develop and execute Social Media strategies that align with LEAD's core values and objectives.”