Sociowash bags LEAD’s Social Media mandate

The account will be handled from the agency’s Mumbai office.
Sociowash, an integrated advertising agency, has secured the Social Media mandate of LEAD, India's largest School Edtech company, in a multi-agency pitch. Under the mandate, Sociowash will be responsible for boosting LEAD’s social media presence and increasing the brand visibility of the Edtech School brand by deploying creative campaigns, from the agency’s Mumbai office.
Sociowash's expertise in social media management, content creation and data-driven insights, together with LEAD's deep understanding of the Indian school landscape creates a dynamic synergy between the two organizations. By harnessing the power of Social Media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn, Sociowash will help LEAD expand its reach and engage school owners, educators, and parents to foster a vibrant online community. The partnership represents a significant step forward in achieving LEAD’s goal of providing transformative learning to more than 25 million students across 60,000 schools by 2028.
Commenting on the win, Raghav Bagai, co-founder, Sociowash, said, “We are thrilled to partner with LEAD in their mission of making excellent learning accessible and affordable for every child in India, with a focus on boosting student confidence by building 21st-century skills such as Communication, Collaboration and Critical Thinking. Through this collaboration, Sociowash will leverage its extensive experience and industry insights to develop and execute Social Media strategies that align with LEAD's core values and objectives.”
Anupam Gurani, chief business and marketing officer, LEAD, said, "At LEAD, we believe in the transformative power of education and technology. Partnering with Sociowash allows us to harness the potential of Social Media to further our mission of revolutionizing schooling in India. We are excited to collaborate with Sociowash in crafting engaging campaigns that connect with our diverse school audience and inspire positive change."
With over eight years of experience in the field, Sociowash has provided its services to a diverse clientele across different sectors. The agency's remarkable evolution and innovative endeavours have set it apart in the industry. Throughout its journey, Sociowash has transformed into a comprehensive advertising agency, addressing the diverse marketing requirements of its clients.